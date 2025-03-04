India's Ambitious Nuclear Future: Achieving 100 GW by 2047

In a strategic move, Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled India's ambitious plan to generate 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. Speaking at a post-budget webinar, Singh emphasized the critical role of nuclear energy in meeting the country's rising electricity demands.

Singh outlined the government's vision, highlighting collaborations between NPCIL and private sectors. New policy changes aim to bolster domestic and international partnerships, crucial to achieving this goal.

The minister announced the launch of a Small Modular Reactor research and development mission, with plans for five reactors by 2033. Singh also stressed the importance of public awareness to counteract misconceptions about nuclear energy, positioning it as a clean alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)