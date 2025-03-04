Left Menu

India's Ambitious Nuclear Future: Achieving 100 GW by 2047

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced India's goal to generate 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited will play a pivotal role, contributing nearly half the target with collaborations and new technology like Small Modular Reactors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:22 IST
In a strategic move, Union Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled India's ambitious plan to generate 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. Speaking at a post-budget webinar, Singh emphasized the critical role of nuclear energy in meeting the country's rising electricity demands.

Singh outlined the government's vision, highlighting collaborations between NPCIL and private sectors. New policy changes aim to bolster domestic and international partnerships, crucial to achieving this goal.

The minister announced the launch of a Small Modular Reactor research and development mission, with plans for five reactors by 2033. Singh also stressed the importance of public awareness to counteract misconceptions about nuclear energy, positioning it as a clean alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

