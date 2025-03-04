Left Menu

Global Harmony: International Yoga Festival Beckons the World to Rishikesh

Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh prepares to host the International Yoga Festival, featuring Yogacharyas from 75 countries. Chidananda Saraswati highlights yoga's role in global peace and well-being and praises PM Modi's efforts. This festival offers a holistic celebration of yoga, uniting body and mind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:50 IST
Global Harmony: International Yoga Festival Beckons the World to Rishikesh
Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred banks of the Ganga are set to host the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, scheduled from March 9 to 15. This event is expected to draw Yogacharyas and yoga enthusiasts from across the globe, with participants coming from nearly 75 countries.

Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj emphasized yoga's significant impact on global peace and well-being. Speaking to ANI, he drew parallels with Mahakumbh, stating, "Just as the Mahakumbh attracted immense participation, the world is now coming together for yoga here." Maharaj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing yoga's global importance, noting that as soon he became prime minister, Modi highlighted yoga in his first UN address.

The festival will feature renowned figures, such as singer Kailash Kher and spiritual leader Shri Shrimani Ji. The celebration demonstrates yoga's essence not only as a practice but as a profound way of life. "Yoga is about living, not just doing," said Maharaj, underscoring it as a holistic practice promoting peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025