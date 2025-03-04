Global Harmony: International Yoga Festival Beckons the World to Rishikesh

The sacred banks of the Ganga are set to host the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, scheduled from March 9 to 15. This event is expected to draw Yogacharyas and yoga enthusiasts from across the globe, with participants coming from nearly 75 countries.

Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj emphasized yoga's significant impact on global peace and well-being. Speaking to ANI, he drew parallels with Mahakumbh, stating, "Just as the Mahakumbh attracted immense participation, the world is now coming together for yoga here." Maharaj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing yoga's global importance, noting that as soon he became prime minister, Modi highlighted yoga in his first UN address.

The festival will feature renowned figures, such as singer Kailash Kher and spiritual leader Shri Shrimani Ji. The celebration demonstrates yoga's essence not only as a practice but as a profound way of life. "Yoga is about living, not just doing," said Maharaj, underscoring it as a holistic practice promoting peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)