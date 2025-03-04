Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's Deputy CMs Over Coordination Issues

During a heated Bihar assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha for lack of coordination. Yadav also challenged Sinha's integrity linked to 'Sanatan' values, while earlier confronting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over his political support for Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:39 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp critique against Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, during the assembly session on Tuesday. Yadav alleged that the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representatives lack mutual coordination, questioning Choudhary's tenure in the party.

Addressing the assembly, Yadav remarked, "Samrat Choudhary, you're a BJP man, but it's your Deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is genuine. How long have you been in the party? There's clear discord between the Deputy CMs." He further attacked Sinha, questioning his adherence to 'Sanatan' ethics.

In response to Yadav's accusations, Sinha retorted, "If you detest 'ika' so much, then why not wear the cap? It seems you've issues with Sanatan values." Earlier, the assembly saw CM Nitish Kumar defending his pivotal role in the political ascent of Tejashwi's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, amidst an interruption by Tejashwi during Kumar's speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

