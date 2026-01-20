Left Menu

Software Intensive Rigging Sparks Debate in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress accuses the Election Commission of 'Software Intensive Rigging' during the West Bengal electoral-roll revision. TMC leaders demand transparency, urging the EC to release meeting transcripts. The Supreme Court mandates the listing of voters on the 'logical discrepancies' list, emphasizing process transparency.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious allegations against the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of 'Software Intensive Rigging' (SIR) in the ongoing electoral-roll revision in West Bengal. The party stressed the need for increased transparency in this critical process.

TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and MP Saket Gokhale called for the EC to disclose transcripts of discussions held with their delegation. This demand follows the Supreme Court's directive for the EC to publicly display the 'logical discrepancies' list to protect voter rights.

Highlighting procedural concerns, the TMC petitioned for transparency, questioning the software's integrity and the EC's handling of the revision process. The party seeks to ensure that the electoral system remains fair and unburdened by alleged biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

