Tensions Escalate as ISIS Members Escape Syrian Prison

In a dramatic revelation, Syria's interior ministry announced that 120 Islamic State members escaped from a prison in the country's northeast amid fierce clashes. The jailbreak underscores the persistent instability in Syria as government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) engage in a blame game over the incident.

The interior ministry stressed that 81 escapees were recaptured, while authorities continue their efforts to apprehend the remaining fugitives. Escalating tensions, the SDF accused pro-government factions of cutting water supplies to another prison, deeming it a severe humanitarian violation.

The recent prison break highlights ongoing conflicts as the SDF and government forces struggle over control, complicated by previous ceasefire agreements and the strategic importance of territories with vital resources.