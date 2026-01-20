Left Menu

Thrills and Surprises on Day Three of the Australian Open

The third day of the Australian Open saw intense matches with favorites like Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton emerging victorious. Veteran Gael Monfils bid farewell to the tournament playing his last match. Upsets included Leylah Fernandez's defeat by Janice Tjen and Hugo Gaston's retirement against Jannik Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:40 IST
Thrills and Surprises on Day Three of the Australian Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day three of the Australian Open delivered a thrilling spectacle as top seeds battled it out in Melbourne. American Taylor Fritz overcame Frenchman Valentin Royer in a gripping four-set match, showcasing resilience and talent on the court.

In another highlight, Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic cruised past Britain's Katie Boulter, securing her place in the next round. Meanwhile, French veteran Gael Monfils bade a heartfelt farewell to the tournament, exiting after a near four-hour contest against Dane Sweeny.

The day was not short of surprises as Indonesian player Janice Tjen defeated former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, marking a historic moment with her victory. Defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced as opponent Hugo Gaston was forced to retire, underlined by a poignant display of sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrage

Tragedy at Construction Site: The Death of a Software Engineer Sparks Outrag...

 India
2
India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

India-EU Forge Ahead with Historic Trade Deal Amid Geopolitical Shocks

 India
3
Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

Britain Approves Controversial Chinese Embassy Amid Security Concerns

 Global
4
Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026