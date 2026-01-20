Thrills and Surprises on Day Three of the Australian Open

Day three of the Australian Open delivered a thrilling spectacle as top seeds battled it out in Melbourne. American Taylor Fritz overcame Frenchman Valentin Royer in a gripping four-set match, showcasing resilience and talent on the court.

In another highlight, Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic cruised past Britain's Katie Boulter, securing her place in the next round. Meanwhile, French veteran Gael Monfils bade a heartfelt farewell to the tournament, exiting after a near four-hour contest against Dane Sweeny.

The day was not short of surprises as Indonesian player Janice Tjen defeated former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, marking a historic moment with her victory. Defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced as opponent Hugo Gaston was forced to retire, underlined by a poignant display of sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)