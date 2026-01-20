Karnataka Leadership Tussle: Patience in the Face of Political Uncertainty
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is displaying patience regarding a potential leadership change in Karnataka. His brother, D K Suresh, reaffirmed Shivakumar's discipline and commitment to the party amidst speculation about a power-sharing deal with CM Siddaramaiah. Party unity is emphasized for future elections.
Amid growing speculation about a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar remains patient, awaiting the Congress's decision. His brother and former MP, D K Suresh, described Shivakumar as a 'disciplined soldier of the party,' committed to party interests.
Suresh highlighted Shivakumar's dedication to maintaining discipline and party unity, crucial ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. He acknowledged the importance of patience, hinting at an existing power-sharing arrangement with CM Siddaramaiah.
The leadership issue, reportedly discussed at length within the Congress high command, remains unresolved. Suresh emphasized the party's inclusive approach as indispensable in overcoming caste-based political challenges, asserting that every community's vote counts toward the party's success.
