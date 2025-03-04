Left Menu

Tripura Celebrates Lineman Day: A Tribute to Unsung Electrical Heroes

Across Tripura, Lineman Day was celebrated, spotlighting the pivotal role of linemen in maintaining electrical services. Events emphasized safety awareness. TSECL's Managing Director, Bishwajit Bose, urged prioritizing worker protection. The celebrations honored linemen's dedication while advocating for enhanced safety measures to safeguard their vital work in power distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:54 IST
TSECL observes Lineman Day emphasizing safety and recognizing workers' contributions (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of events across Tripura, Lineman Day was celebrated to honor the essential contributions of linemen in maintaining and distributing electricity. Observed throughout various circles of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), the day focused on the importance of safety and awareness in power service operations.

Leading the celebrations, TSECL Managing Director Bishwajit Bose attended a district-level event in Udaipur, where he emphasized the central role of linemen and helpers. Bose highlighted the necessity of recognizing their efforts and urged the adoption of stringent safety measures to protect those working in the power distribution sector.

Further events held in Mohanpur, Jirania, Ranirbazar, and Belonia saw the participation of senior officials and municipal representatives. The day served as a platform to enforce the critical message of safety and awareness, while also honoring several linemen for their dedicated service, reinforcing the vital impact of these frontline workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

