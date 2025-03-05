Canada’s Export Strategy Shifts: A Call for Regulatory Overhaul

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers has made a significant call for policy changes, pointing to a need for Canada to diversify its export markets beyond North America. This move arises in response to new U.S. tariffs, which highlight vulnerabilities in the current export strategy.

The association suggests that Canada's economic resilience depends on expanding its reach into Asian and European markets. By overhauling regulations, Canada could position itself more competitively on the global stage and reduce reliance on the North American market.

Moreover, ensuring a stable energy supply for key provinces like Ontario and Quebec is emphasized as a national priority, underlining the broader implications of energy security amid shifting international trade landscapes.

