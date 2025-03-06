UN envoy strongly condemns continuing Israeli attacks inside Syria

Geir Pedersen said in a statement that “such actions are unacceptable and risk further destabilising an already fragile situation, heightening regional tension and undermining efforts toward de-escalation and a sustainable political transition.”

The condemnation follows a recent wave of airstrikes and ground raids targeting southern Syria which the Israeli Government says are necessary for national security and to keep weapons out of the hands of armed groups hostile to Israel.

Airstrikes, incursions

The latest Israeli raid occurred on Monday night targeting a weapons storage facility near the coastal city of Latakia. Several hours later Israeli forces conducted operations in two towns in southern Syria blowing up warehouses, before withdrawing, according to news reports.

A week ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the “complete demilitarisation” of swathes of southern Syria of the “forces of the new regime”, which ousted former dictator Bashar Assad in December.

In response, Syria’s transitional leader Ahmad al-Sharaa reportedly said at the meeting of Arab States in Cairo on Tuesday focused on Gaza reconstruction that Syria is committed to the ceasefire deal of 1974, accusing Israel of violating Syrians’ rights for decades.

Special envoy Pedersen called on Israel to “cease violations, uphold its international obligations and refrain from unilateral measures that exacerbate conflict.”

He called for all parties to conflict across the region to respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

“Constructive dialogue and strict adherence to international agreements and international law are essential for security,” he added.

Aid trucks

Meanwhile, UN aid coordination office, OCHA, has welcomed the extension by the caretaker authorities for the UN to continue to deliver humanitarian assistance through the Bab al-Salam and Al-Ra'ee crossing for an additional six months,

Bab Al-Salam and Al-Ra'ee provide direct routes to Aleppo, where some four million people need assistance, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Since the start of the year, more than 520 trucks carrying UN aid – including food, health and other critical supplies – have crossed from Türkiye through these two border points, as well as through Bab al-Hawa – a substantial increase compared to the same period last year.

“This afternoon, nearly two dozen trucks carrying 300 metric tons of WFP food – enough for 174,000 people – as well as agricultural supplies from the Food and Agriculture Organization, crossed from Türkiye to Syria through Bab Al-Hawa,” Mr. Dujarric said.