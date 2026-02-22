Punjab's Heroin Trafficking Network Exposed: Army and Police Personnel Among Arrested

In a significant breakthrough for Punjab's fight against drugs, six individuals, including an Army personnel and a dismissed police officer, were apprehended for their involvement in a heroin trafficking network. Among the arrested were two women, highlighting the extensive reach of the smuggling operation.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, detailed the operation on social media, revealing that the arrests followed a two-month intelligence-led investigation. Punjab Police successfully seized 4.8 kilograms of heroin and retrieved an illegal weapon and vehicles used for trafficking.

Preliminary investigations unveiled connections to Pakistan-based smugglers, utilizing drones to transport heroin across the border. The arrested individuals, identified by police, were involved in multiple drug-related offences, leveraging their institutional knowledge and identities to facilitate trafficking. The investigation continues, focusing on capturing network handlers and disrupt the illicit trade.