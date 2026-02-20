Left Menu

Court Convicts Man for Possession of Heroin: A Legal Precedent

A 21-year-old man was convicted under the NDPS Act for possessing 200 grams of heroin, with the prosecution proving his guilt beyond doubt. Despite defense claims of procedural lapses, the court found evidence reliable, leading to a conviction for supplying heroin in Delhi.

A legal case concluded with the conviction of a 21-year-old man for heroin possession under the NDPS Act. The court highlighted the prosecution's ability to prove the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, signaling a significant legal precedent.

Special Judge Gajender Singh Nagar presided over the hearing, where the accused, Iqbal Hussain from Uttar Pradesh, was charged with not only possessing 200 grams of heroin but also supplying it to Delhi. The case set forth the presumption under sections 35 and 54 of the NDPS Act, affirming the accused's culpable mental state and possession without authorisation.

Defense arguments about alleged procedural lapses were dismissed. Despite the lack of video or photographic evidence, the consistencies in police testimonies led the court to find no material contradiction, further solidifying the conviction and reinforcing the strength of legal procedures related to narcotic offenses.

