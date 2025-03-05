Left Menu

HPCL and Tata Motors Launch 'Genuine DEF' for a Cleaner Fleet

HPCL and Tata Motors have launched a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid, Genuine DEF, available nationwide. The collaboration aims to improve vehicle performance, efficiency, and reduce emissions. Genuine DEF is essential for modern diesel vehicles to comply with environmental norms, offering enhanced accessibility and performance to Tata Motors customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:23 IST
In a significant move towards promoting cleaner transportation solutions, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has partnered with Tata Motors to launch a co-branded diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) called 'Genuine DEF'. This new product will be accessible across HPCL's 23,000 fuel stations throughout India and an additional 2,000 authorized Tata Motors outlets.

The collaboration aims to enhance vehicle performance and efficiency by using a high-quality DEF that aids in reducing harmful emissions. Amit Garg, Director of Marketing at HPCL, emphasized this effort as a step toward supporting emission reduction and endorsing environmentally friendly practices.

Essential for compliance in modern diesel vehicles, 'Genuine DEF' helps break down potentially harmful nitrogen oxides into harmless nitrogen and water, ensuring that Tata Motors customers achieve optimal vehicle performance while meeting stringent environmental standards, according to Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors.

