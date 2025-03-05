Hindustan Zinc's Bold Gender Diversity Goal for 2030

Vedanta group subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) made waves on Wednesday with an announcement of a strategic move towards gender diversity, aiming for 30% female representation by the year 2030.

With women currently making up over a quarter of its workforce, the company is determined to break ground in the traditionally male-dominated sectors of metals, mining, and heavy engineering. HZL is proud to host India's first women underground mine managers alongside its creation of the nation's pioneering all-women underground mine rescue teams.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, expressed a bold vision for the company, emphasizing the shift toward greater gender inclusivity made possible by industry-leading, people-centric policies and opportunities designed for comprehensive professional growth. These initiatives reflect a significant change in the landscape for women pursuing careers in mining and metallurgy. Hindustan Zinc stands as the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and ranks as the third-largest silver producer globally.

