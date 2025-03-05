India's Rising Wealth: Surge in High-Net-Worth Individuals and Billionaires

The number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in India has seen a substantial increase, rising by 6% to a total of 85,698 last year. This surge in wealth accompanies a rise in the number of billionaires to 191, according to a report by property consultant Knight Frank.

The 'Wealth Report 2025', released by Knight Frank, forecasts the HNWI population in the country to continue its upward trend, reaching 93,753 by 2028. India's wealth landscape is expanding rapidly, driven by robust economic growth and increasing investment opportunities.

India currently ranks fourth globally in terms of wealth concentration, trailing behind the US, China, and Japan. The country's billionaires collectively hold wealth estimated at USD 950 billion. As India strengthens its global wealth creation influence, its elite diversify investments from real estate to global equities.

