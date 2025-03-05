Left Menu

Tragic Infancy: Bandicoots Attack Claims Baby's Life in Palnadu

In a tragic incident in Ravvaram village, Palnadu district, a four-month-old infant boy was bitten to death by bandicoots after being left alone in a makeshift tent. The baby was declared dead by a local medical practitioner. Police filed a case regarding the infant's death.

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Ravvaram village, Palnadu district, as a four-month-old infant was fatally bitten by bandicoots. The tragedy unfolded when the baby, left unattended in a makeshift tarpaulin tent, was attacked around 9 am, according to police sources.

The infant's stepmother had temporarily left to fetch breakfast, leaving the child alone. Upon her return, she discovered the bandicoots around the baby, who had already suffered fatal bites, a police official revealed to PTI.

The child was urgently taken to a local medical practitioner, but was declared brought dead. Living on the village outskirts, the family relies on selling beads and has been residing in makeshift tents. Police have registered a case under BNS Section 194 in connection with the infant's unfortunate demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

