Uttarakhand Celebrates Ropeway Approval for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami applauded the Union Cabinet's decision on Wednesday to approve the construction of ropeway projects to the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib shrines. Hailing the move, he emphasized the comfort and time-saving benefits it would bring to devotees.

Expressing gratitude, Dhami affirmed, "I thank PM Modi on behalf of 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand. The demand for these ropeways has been longstanding and now, with the Union Cabinet's approval, these projects will come to fruition." He highlighted that the initiatives would enhance the economy and simplify the pilgrimage experience.

The Chief Minister noted that the significant journey, often challenging for the elderly and less physically fit, would become more accessible. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by PM Modi, approved a 12.9-km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath at a cost of Rs. 4,081.28 crore, promising rapid completion via public-private partnership.

Utilizing advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola technology, the ropeway is designed to transport 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, dramatically cutting travel time. Furthermore, it is expected to generate robust employment opportunities across construction, operations, and related tourism services.

Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned a 12.4-km ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib, estimated to cost Rs. 2,730.13 crore. This initiative aims to ease the current challenging trek to Hemkund Sahib and boost tourism to nearby attractions such as the Valley of Flowers.

Highlighting the vision and foundation laid by PM Modi in prior infrastructure projects, Dhami reiterated the anticipated global celebratory response to this development. The initiatives promise to propel accessibility, economic growth, and tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)