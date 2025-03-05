Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Asset Mgmt exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13 pc stake for Rs 84 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:18 IST
Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Wednesday divested a little over 2 per cent stake in Anil Agarwal promoted-Sterlite Technologies for Rs 84 crore through an open market transaction.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management through its affiliate Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 1.03 crore shares, amounting to a 2.13 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies, according to BSE data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 81.04 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 84.10 crore.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 60.11 lakh shares or 1.23 per cent stake in Sterlite Technologies for Rs 48.69 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 81 apiece.

Details of the other buyers of Sterlite Technologies' shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

The stock of Sterlite Technologies fall 4.02 per cent to close at Rs 80.29 apiece on the BSE.

