Agartala's MBB Airport: Northeast's Aviation Jewel Set for International Status

Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport has risen as a pivotal aviation center in Northeast India, capturing the top spot in customer satisfaction according to the latest Customer Satisfaction Survey. Inaugurated in 1942, the airport has evolved considerably and is on the verge of being officially named MBB International Airport.

The Indian government has funneled around Rs 600 crore over six years into its expansion. The airport boasts a new terminal building spanning 30,000 square meters, catering to both domestic and international travelers. Improvements include six parking bays, an isolation area, and a new hanger, radically transforming its appearance and operation.

Enhanced safety and efficiency are hallmarks of ongoing upgrades, including runway re-carpeting due for completion by March at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The installation of an Instrument Landing System has refined flight operations, enabling safer landings under poor visibility. Additionally, the shift toward green energy is underway with solar energy solutions enhancing sustainability.

MBB Airport handles approximately 4,000 passengers daily, which includes travelers from Bangladesh entering through the Integrated Check Post. The airport sits on 750 acres of state-donated land since 2013, making it one of the region's safest with a 140-meter strip.

As it approaches international status, Airport Director KC Meena notes the airport's commitment to quality infrastructure and excellent service, cementing its role as a major aviation hub in the region. Future plans include additional solar energy capacity and lighting systems to facilitate operations in low visibility.

