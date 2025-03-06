PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC renames 'eastern' and 'western' businesses months after creating them - Gaming chat platform Discord in early talks with banks about public listing

- Macron seeks talks on how French nuclear weapons could protect Europe - Millennium's billionaire founder explores expanding ownership to executives

Overview - HSBC has renamed its "eastern markets" and "western markets" business sections, within months of creating them, after the branding prompted renewed speculation that the bank might formally split along east-west lines.

- Discord is in early talks with banks about a public listing, in a sign of a possible revival in the sluggish U.S. IPO market. - France is open to discussing extending the protection offered by its nuclear arsenal to its European partners, President Emmanuel Macron said in a grave address to the nation on Wednesday, in which he warned that Europe must face up to the threat from Russia.

- Billionaire Izzy Englander is exploring opening up the ownership of his $76 billion hedge fund Millennium Management to its top executives for the first time, in the latest step to prepare it for life beyond its founder. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)