Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

- France is open to discussing extending the protection offered by its nuclear arsenal to its European partners, President Emmanuel Macron said in a grave address to the nation on Wednesday, in which he warned that Europe must face up to the threat from Russia. - Billionaire Izzy Englander is exploring opening up the ownership of his $76 billion hedge fund Millennium Management to its top executives for the first time, in the latest step to prepare it for life beyond its founder.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 07:32 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC renames 'eastern' and 'western' businesses months after creating them - Gaming chat platform Discord in early talks with banks about public listing

- Macron seeks talks on how French nuclear weapons could protect Europe - Millennium's billionaire founder explores expanding ownership to executives

Overview - HSBC has renamed its "eastern markets" and "western markets" business sections, within months of creating them, after the branding prompted renewed speculation that the bank might formally split along east-west lines.

- Discord is in early talks with banks about a public listing, in a sign of a possible revival in the sluggish U.S. IPO market. - France is open to discussing extending the protection offered by its nuclear arsenal to its European partners, President Emmanuel Macron said in a grave address to the nation on Wednesday, in which he warned that Europe must face up to the threat from Russia.

- Billionaire Izzy Englander is exploring opening up the ownership of his $76 billion hedge fund Millennium Management to its top executives for the first time, in the latest step to prepare it for life beyond its founder. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025