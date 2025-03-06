Kalpataru Projects Intl gets Rs 2,300 cr new orders in India, intl mkts

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Thursday announced securing new orders worth Rs 2,306 crore in the domestic as well the international markets, taking its total order book to Rs 22,500 crore.

The international orders have been bagged by its transmission & distribution (T&D) business, while the buildings business has got orders in India, KPIL said in a statement.

The company along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of Rs 2,306 crore, it said.

''The T&D business continues to remain robust with strong tendering activity globally on the back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of grid infrastructure.

''The order in the B&F business has helped us to further strengthen our market position. With these new orders, our order intake till date in FY25 has reached around Rs 22,500 crore, providing us with a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters,'' said Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL.

KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories (B&F), water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility, highways and airports.

It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

