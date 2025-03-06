Lohum sets up new lithium refining project in UP

Left Menu

Lohum on Thursday said it has inaugurated a battery-grade lithium refinery facility with an annual capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes. Lohum announces the expansion of its lithium refining capabilities with a 1000 MTannually battery-grade Lithium facility.

06-03-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Lohum on Thursday said it has inaugurated a battery-grade lithium refinery facility with an annual capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes. It is also setting up production capabilities for value-added products like Cathode Active Materials (CAM) that go directly into Lithium-ion battery gigafactories, the company said in a statement. Lohum announces the expansion of its lithium refining capabilities with a 1000 MT/annually battery-grade Lithium facility. Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum Corporation, said, ''Our lithium refining leadership, coupled with products like CAM positions us as a key partner in building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are sustainably producing globally competitive critical mineral products at low capex and opex, thereby reducing India's reliance on Chinese lithium imports.'' Lohum has eight facilities -- seven in Greater Noida and one in Gujarat.

