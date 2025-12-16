MoHUA Consultative Meet Highlights HUDCO’s Role in Financing Viksit Bharat

The Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on 15 December 2025, focusing on HUDCO’s role in financing infrastructure for Viksit Bharat. The meeting brought together key policymakers, senior officials, and Members of Parliament to deliberate on strengthening financial mechanisms for India’s growing urban development needs.

Those present included Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Tokhan Sahu, Secretary MoHUA Shri Srinivas Kathikala, senior Ministry and HUDCO officials, and MPs from both Houses of Parliament.

Enhancing Urban Infrastructure Financing for a Viksit Bharat

In his address, Shri Manohar Lal underscored that timely availability of capital is crucial for completing infrastructure projects, especially amid rapid urbanisation. As India moves toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, he noted, the demand for robust, scalable, and innovative financing models will only intensify.

The Minister emphasized HUDCO’s pivotal role in mobilising long-term financial resources for housing, water supply, sanitation, transport, and other urban infrastructure projects. He called for strengthening institutional capacities, expanding financial instruments, and tapping diverse sources of capital to build resilient, inclusive, and future-ready cities.

HUDCO’s Evolution and Expanding Capabilities

Minister of State Shri Tokhan Sahu highlighted HUDCO’s significant journey since its establishment in 1970. He noted that economic liberalisation in the early 1990s opened new avenues for HUDCO, enabling it to scale its operations across the housing and urban infrastructure sectors as India’s economy expanded.

He remarked that HUDCO has not only grown as a financing institution but has also built strong competencies in:

Project consultancy

Urban sector advisory services

Capacity-building initiatives for state and local governments

He further pointed out that after being listed on the stock exchanges, HUDCO has demonstrated impressive financial performance, delivering consistent shareholder returns, rising market capitalisation, and increasing dividend payouts. Today, HUDCO ranks among the top 200 companies on Indian stock exchanges by market capitalisation.

Stakeholder Feedback to Strengthen Future Action

Members of the Consultative Committee shared insights and recommendations to enhance HUDCO’s financing capacity and align its operations with the goals of Viksit Bharat, particularly in affordable housing, smart urban services, and infrastructure resilience.

Shri Manohar Lal appreciated the constructive suggestions and assured that an Action Taken Report (ATR) on all points raised would be presented at the Committee’s next meeting to ensure transparency and accountability in policy implementation.

The discussion reaffirmed HUDCO’s critical role as a backbone institution supporting India’s urban transformation, enabling cities to meet the aspirations of a fast-growing economy and a rapidly urbanising population.