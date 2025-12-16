Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill Sparks Debate on Education Autonomy

Amidst heated debate, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, aims to enhance higher education without compromising institutional autonomy. The Bill, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, seeks to consolidate existing regulatory bodies.

The Bill proposes the creation of a 13-member body to regulate higher education institutions by merging the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, and National Council for Teacher Education. This decision faced opposition concerns regarding the potential centralization and lack of institutional independence.

Pradhan assured that funding mechanisms will ensure transparency and accountability, with grants disbursed based on institutional performance. The suggested changes are set to maintain or enhance current systems, notwithstanding criticism that the Bill might lead to excessive legislative delegation and centralized power.

