Left Menu

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill Sparks Debate on Education Autonomy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed opposition concerns over the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, ensuring that it does not affect institutional autonomy while aligning with NEP 2020. The Bill proposes merging three existing regulators into a unified body to enhance higher education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:27 IST
Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill Sparks Debate on Education Autonomy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heated debate, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, aims to enhance higher education without compromising institutional autonomy. The Bill, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, seeks to consolidate existing regulatory bodies.

The Bill proposes the creation of a 13-member body to regulate higher education institutions by merging the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, and National Council for Teacher Education. This decision faced opposition concerns regarding the potential centralization and lack of institutional independence.

Pradhan assured that funding mechanisms will ensure transparency and accountability, with grants disbursed based on institutional performance. The suggested changes are set to maintain or enhance current systems, notwithstanding criticism that the Bill might lead to excessive legislative delegation and centralized power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025