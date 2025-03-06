Left Menu

Sanjauli Mosque Committee resumes demolition of unauthorized floors in Mosque, seeks more time

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee has resumed the demolition of the unauthorized floors of the mosque, following the directives issued by the Commissioner's Court of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) Last year.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:53 IST
The Sanjauli Mosque Committee has resumed the demolition of the unauthorized floors of the mosque, following the directives issued by the Commissioner's Court of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) Last year. The demolition, which was initially mandated to be completed within two months, had to be halted due to harsh winter conditions and a lack of available laborers. The deadline was later extended until March 15, 2025.

However, even now, only 50 per cent of the demolition has been completed, prompting the committee to seek additional time from the municipal authorities. According to Mohammad Latif Negi, President of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee, the demolition process has been challenging due to multiple factors, including safety concerns for the surrounding residential and commercial areas.

"During the winter months, most of the laborers, who come from other states, had returned to their hometowns. Now that they are back, we have resumed the demolition process as per the Commissioner's orders. The work is difficult, and we are ensuring that the surrounding areas, including the market and nearby houses, are not affected. We are bearing the entire cost of the demolition ourselves. I am personally paying for the expenses," said Negi. He further emphasized that while the mosque committee is complying with the law, similar action should be taken against all illegal constructions in the area.

"We have voluntarily taken this step in the spirit of communal harmony. However, there are many such unauthorized constructions in the city, and the law should be applied uniformly to all. Demolition work requires significant funds, and there has been no financial assistance from any source. I am personally covering the expenses to ensure compliance with the order," Latif added. Despite financial constraints and the complexity of the demolition, the committee remains committed to following legal procedures. They have formally requested additional time from the Commissioner's Court to complete the process.

The case of the Sanjauli Mosque has become a significant issue, not just for the mosque committee but for the broader discussion on unauthorized constructions in Shimla. With the March deadline approaching, it remains to be seen whether the municipal authorities will grant an extension or push for a stricter timeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

