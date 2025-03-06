Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta constitutes two House Committees ahead of budget session

With just a few weeks left for the Delhi Assembly's budget session, Speaker Vijender Gupta constituted a committee on Private members' bills and resolutions and a Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday, a statement from the Delhi Secretariat read.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With just a few weeks left for the Delhi Assembly's budget session, Speaker Vijender Gupta constituted a committee on Private members' bills and resolutions and a Business Advisory Committee on Wednesday, a statement from the Delhi Secretariat read. Speaker Gupta will be the chairperson in both the committees, the statement read.

The Business Advisory Committee will have a total of 9 members, including the speaker. Aahir Deepak Chaudharyy, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Som Dutt (AAP), Surendra Kumar (AAP), Surya Prakash Khatri will be the members of Business Advisory Committee.

Similarly, Abhay Verma, Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Prem Chauhan (AAP), Sanjay Goyal, Shyam Sharma will be the members of the committee on Private members bills and resolution. Som Dutt, Surendra Kumar, Amanatullah Khan and Prem Chauhan are the only representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party in the two committees combined.

The Business Advisory Committee is responsible for determining the legislative agenda and streamlining discussions in the House. Whereas the committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions will review and facilitate. A statement from the office of Vijender Gupta expressed confidence in ensuring that the Assembly's commitment to democratic principles is upheld.

"The formation of these committees reaffirms the Assembly's commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the effective conduct of legislative proceedings," the statement read. The Speaker extended his best wishes to all the members and emphasized their role in strengthening the legislative process.

Earlier on March 4, Speaker Gupta announced that he intends to run the proceedings "in a fair and impartial manner" and all the "wrong practices which had been followed during the past ten years" of AAP rule will be done away with, saying that the sessions shall be duly prorogued and that the Questions Hour during the budget session will be brought back. (ANI)

