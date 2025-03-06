"Shocked and devastated": DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter actress Ranya Rao's arrest

Reacting to his daughter's arrest for alleged gold smuggling, Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ramachandra Rao, said that he was shocked and devastated when the incident came to his notice through the media. Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off about her suspected involvement in gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials stationed a team at the airport before her arrival. Upon landing, she was immediately taken into custody.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rao sought to distance himself from the controversy, stating, "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He maintained that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya's alleged involvement in smuggling activities and came to know about the arrest only through media reports. "I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media, I was not aware of any of these things, like any other father I was also shocked. She is not living with us, she is living separately with her husband, there must be some problem between them due to some family issues," he said.

"Anyway, the law will do its job, there is no black mark in my career. I don't want to say anything more," he added. Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the DRI on March 3 in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government said that the law is the same for all. Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, issued a statement regarding the arrest, emphasizing that no one would receive special treatment.

"She has been accused of smuggling, and the law will take its course -- whether she is the daughter of the DGP, the Chief Minister, or the Prime Minister. If any official nexus is involved, the investigation will reveal it," Ponnanna said. On March 4, 2025, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences, where she was remanded to judicial custody till March 18, 2025. Before being transferred to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Ranya claimed that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was carrying a significant amount of gold intended to be smuggled into India. According to the DRI, the gold in her possession weighed 14.8 kilograms. She remains in judicial custody as the investigation continues. (ANI)

