Left Menu

"Shocked and devastated": DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter actress Ranya Rao's arrest

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:17 IST
"Shocked and devastated": DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter actress Ranya Rao's arrest
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to his daughter's arrest for alleged gold smuggling, Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ramachandra Rao, said that he was shocked and devastated when the incident came to his notice through the media. Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP Rao, was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) upon arrival from Dubai on an Emirates flight on Monday night. Acting on a tip-off about her suspected involvement in gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials stationed a team at the airport before her arrival. Upon landing, she was immediately taken into custody.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rao sought to distance himself from the controversy, stating, "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He maintained that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya's alleged involvement in smuggling activities and came to know about the arrest only through media reports. "I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media, I was not aware of any of these things, like any other father I was also shocked. She is not living with us, she is living separately with her husband, there must be some problem between them due to some family issues," he said.

"Anyway, the law will do its job, there is no black mark in my career. I don't want to say anything more," he added. Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the DRI on March 3 in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government said that the law is the same for all. Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, issued a statement regarding the arrest, emphasizing that no one would receive special treatment.

"She has been accused of smuggling, and the law will take its course -- whether she is the daughter of the DGP, the Chief Minister, or the Prime Minister. If any official nexus is involved, the investigation will reveal it," Ponnanna said. On March 4, 2025, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences, where she was remanded to judicial custody till March 18, 2025. Before being transferred to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During questioning, Ranya claimed that her visit to Dubai was for business purposes. However, DRI officials allege that she was carrying a significant amount of gold intended to be smuggled into India. According to the DRI, the gold in her possession weighed 14.8 kilograms. She remains in judicial custody as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025