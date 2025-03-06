Crossbow killer convicted of raping his ex-partner during attack near London in which 3 women died

A 26-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to the murder of a mother and two of her daughters at their family home just north of London has been found guilty of raping his ex-partner during the attack.

After around 45 minutes of deliberations, the jury at Cambridge Crown Court convicted Kyle Clifford of raping his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt during the attack on the family that involved a crossbow and a knife.

Clifford, who did not appear in court, had denied raping Louise.

As well as killing Louise Hunt, Clifford murdered her 28-year-old sister Hannah Hunt with a crossbow before stabbing their mother, Carol Hunt, 61, to death on July 9, 2024.

The women were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)