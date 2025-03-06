Left Menu

LG Saxena opposes Medha Patkar's plea to examine Nandita Narrain as witness; Delhi court reserves order

Delhi's Saket court on Thursday reserved an order on the plea moved by social activist Medha Patkar seeking permission to examine Nandita Narrain as an additional witness in a defamation case against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The counsel for LG Saxena strongly opposed the plea, saying it was aimed at delaying the trial. This case has been pending since 2000.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Raghav Sharma reserved order after hearing submissions by the counsel for Medha Patkar and LG Saxena for March 18. Medha Patkar moved an application through advocate Sridevi Pannikar and sought to examine one more witness, namely Nandita Narrain in support of her allegations of Defamation against V.K. Saxena.

It is stated that Nandita Narrain is a relevant witness in the present case. It is also stated that the complainant, Medha Patkar, has examined 3 witnesses so far, and on 29.11.2024, the Court granted her time to examine whether there was a requirement to examine any other witness.

On the other hand, advocate Gajinder Kumar, counsel for LG Saxena, filed a reply opposing the plea. It was contested that the application has been at a belated stage to further delay the trial, which has been pending for the last 24 years.

Saxena's lawyer also argued that this case is pending since December 2000, Medha Patkar never mentioned the name of Nadita Narrain till now as witness of any relevance in the case. It was also argued that the last opportunity has already been granted to the complainant to lead evidence. Now to cause inordinate and unjust delay, this application has been filed.

While opposing the plea, it is stated that grave prejudice shall be caused if the complainant is allowed to introduce new witnesses and further prolong the trial even after almost 25 years and make the proceedings never-ending. The court had convicted Patkar last year in a defamation case filed by VK Saxena against her. Her appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the court. (ANI)

