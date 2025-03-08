One in four countries report backlash against women’s rights in 2024

UN Women’s latest report Women's Rights in Review 30 Years After Beijing, published ahead of the UN 50th International Women’s Day on 8 March, shows that in 2024, nearly a quarter of governments worldwide reported a backlash on women’s rights.

Despite decades of advocacy, economic instability, the climate crisis, rising conflicts and political pushback have contributed to a worsening landscape for gender equality.

A generation at risk

While 87 countries have been led by a woman at some point in history, true parity is still a long way off.

Alarmingly, UN Women reports that a woman or girl is killed every 10 minutes by a family member or intimate partner.

The digital space is also exacerbating gender disparities, the UN agency argues, with artificial intelligence and some social media platforms amplifying harmful stereotypes. Meanwhile, women and girls remain underrepresented in digital and tech-related fields.

In the past decade, there has been a disturbing 50 per cent increase in the number of women and girls directly exposed to conflict, and women’s rights defenders confront daily harassment, personal attacks and even death, UN Women said.

These findings underscore that crises such as COVID-19, soaring food and fuel prices, and the undermining of democratic institutions are not just slowing progress – but actively reversing gains.

‘We must stand firm’

“When women and girls can rise, we all thrive,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message for the day. Yet, “instead of mainstreaming equal rights, we are seeing the mainstreaming of misogyny.”

“Together, we must stand firm in making human rights, equality and empowerment a reality for all women and girls, for everyone, everywhere,” he emphasised.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous echoed this urgency: “Complex challenges stand in the way of gender equality and women’s empowerment, but we remain steadfast.”

“Women and girls are demanding change – and they deserve nothing less.”

Beijing+30: The gains

As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration in 2025, the most visionary roadmap for furthering women’s rights, UN Women's latest report shows progress that must be acknowledged.

Since 1995, countries have enacted 1,531 legal reforms advancing gender equality, maternal mortality has dropped by a third and women’s representation in parliaments has more than doubled.

Yet, as the report makes clear, significant work remains to achieve the 2030 Agenda. The newly introduced Beijing+30 Action Agenda outlines priority areas to accelerate progress.

Equal access to technology and online safety must be ensured for all women and girls, while investments in social protection, universal health care and education are all deemed essential for women’s economic independence.

Women-led organizations must receive dedicated funding to build lasting peace and women’s leadership in environmental policies must be prioritised, ensuring equal access to green jobs.

Meanwhile, countries must adopt and implement legislation to end violence against women and girls, in all its forms, with well-resourced plans that include support for community-based organizations on the front lines of response and prevention.

The Beijing+30 anniversary, alongside the upcoming UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), presents a crucial opportunity to enshrine this Action Agenda in national policies, regional strategies and global agreements.

Turning words into action

As gender equality faces one of its most challenging periods in decades, UN Women is calling on governments, businesses and civil society to reinforce their commitments and push back against the pushback.

In this pivotal year for women’s rights, “UN Women is committed to ensuring that all women and girls, everywhere, can fully enjoy their rights and freedoms.”

On Friday, we’ll have LIVE COVERAGE from UN Headquarters in New York during the official commemoration of International Women’s Day, featuring content from across the world from UN agencies and partners.