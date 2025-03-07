Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-US withdraws from plan to help major global polluters move from coal

Reuters reported on the withdrawal on Wednesday, based on several sources in key participating countries. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has withdrawn the U.S. from JETP agreements with South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam, a department spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 04:08 IST
EXCLUSIVE-US withdraws from plan to help major global polluters move from coal

The United States is withdrawing from the Just Energy Transition Partnership, a collaboration between richer nations to help developing countries transition from coal to cleaner energy, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday. Reuters reported on the withdrawal on Wednesday, based on several sources in key participating countries.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has withdrawn the U.S. from JETP agreements with South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam, a department spokesperson said. The move was consistent with an executive order President Donald Trump signed that said the U.S. had previously joined initiatives that "do not reflect our country's values or our contributions to the pursuit of economic and environmental objectives," the spokesperson said.

JETP, which consists of 10 donor nations, was first unveiled at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in 2021. South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam and Senegal were subsequently announced as the first beneficiaries of loans, financial guarantees and grants to move away from coal.

Joanne Yawitch, head of the JETP Management Unit in South Africa, said on Wednesday that the United States had communicated its withdrawal from the plan there. In Vietnam, two foreign officials with direct knowledge of the matter also said on Wednesday that Washington was withdrawing from JETP in the country.

Another source familiar with the matter said the U.S. had withdrawn from the JETP in Indonesia and South Africa. "We have been informed by the U.S. of their withdrawal," said another South Africa-based source in the donor group.

"There remains significant finance available, and the International Partners Group remains fully committed to supporting South Africa to deliver on its just energy transition through the partnership," the person said. Since Trump returned to office in January, Washington has slashed foreign aid and championed development of fossil fuels. The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

U.S. commitments for Indonesia and Vietnam exceeded $3 billion in total, mostly through commercial loans, while in South Africa the commitment was for $1.063 billion out of $11.6 billion pledged for the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025