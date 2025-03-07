Left Menu

Funding Crisis Looms: WFP Appeals for Rohingya Aid in Bangladesh

The U.N. World Food Programme urgently seeks funding to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Due to a funding deficit, food rations may be reduced from $12.50 to $6 per month. This has raised concerns, as Rohingya refugees rely entirely on humanitarian aid for survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:11 IST
Funding Crisis Looms: WFP Appeals for Rohingya Aid in Bangladesh

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal for funds to maintain its operations in Bangladesh, specifically addressing the needs of Rohingya refugees, currently residing in the world's largest refugee settlement.

Reports indicate that food rations for Rohingya refugees could be slashed from $12.50 to $6 per month due to inadequate funding, a situation exacerbated by notable reductions in global aid donations.

Bangladesh is home to over a million Rohingya refugees, a community entirely reliant on humanitarian aid. The imminent cuts, arriving during Ramadan, raise concerns over increased hunger and economic desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025