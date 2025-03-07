Funding Crisis Looms: WFP Appeals for Rohingya Aid in Bangladesh

The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) has issued an urgent appeal for funds to maintain its operations in Bangladesh, specifically addressing the needs of Rohingya refugees, currently residing in the world's largest refugee settlement.

Reports indicate that food rations for Rohingya refugees could be slashed from $12.50 to $6 per month due to inadequate funding, a situation exacerbated by notable reductions in global aid donations.

Bangladesh is home to over a million Rohingya refugees, a community entirely reliant on humanitarian aid. The imminent cuts, arriving during Ramadan, raise concerns over increased hunger and economic desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)