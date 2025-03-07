Left Menu

Boosting Northeast Power: PGCIL's Transmission Overhaul

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is executing the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System to upgrade power infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The project includes establishing 132 KV and 33 KV transmission lines. Progress is ongoing amidst challenges, targeting completion by March next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:21 IST
The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) is making strides in enhancing power infrastructure in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim through the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System. The deputy chief minister reported this progress to the state assembly on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein outlined specific components of the project, including a 132 KV transmission line from Khonsa to Longding and a 33 KV line from Kanubari to Longding. He noted ongoing construction of the 132 KV line's towers, with eight out of 78 completed thus far.

Despite initial hurdles like forest clearance and environmental permissions, Mein assured expedited efforts for project completion. He stressed continuous monitoring by government bodies to address power deficiencies, particularly in insurgency-affected areas, aiming for completion by March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

