Vibrant Laddu Mar Holi Kicks Off in Barsana with Devotion and Development Pledges

The lively festival of Laddu Mar Holi began with fervor on Friday at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, Uttar Pradesh, signaling the start of Holi celebrations renowned for their distinct traditions. The temple echoed with devotional songs as priests and devotees engaged in age-old rituals.

A hallmark of Barsana's Holi is 'Lathmar Holi,' where women playfully strike men with sticks, reenacting a legendary episode from Lord Krishna's life. This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, showering the crowd with flower petals to mark the occasion.

During his visit, CM Adityanath emphasized the state's commitment to developing Mathura and Vrindavan, following previous efforts in Ayodhya and Prayagraj. He attended prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College and highlighted ongoing development projects worth 100 crores, aiming to revitalize the region under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He praised the central government's efforts, vowing to leave no stone unturned.

The Chief Minister highlighted Holi as a unifying festival and extolled UP as the birthplace of divine figures like Lord Ram and Krishna, citing large gatherings at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and the livening of Ayodhya as proof of progress. He reaffirmed the message of Sanatan Dharma despite any detractors, attributing successes to the dual leadership of PM Modi's government in Delhi and the state.

Adityanath conveyed Holi's message of unity, reinforcing solutions will come from a 'double engine government,' tackling challenges with collaborative governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)