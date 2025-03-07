Nagaland's Petroleum Potential: A Route to Economic Revival

The Nagaland Assembly highlighted the necessity of tapping into local petroleum and natural gas resources to stimulate economic growth and job creation. The discussion emphasized reducing the state's reliance on external energy sources and boosting economic self-reliance.

MLA Jwenga Seb and other leaders pointed out the state's heavy dependency on external energy sources, stressing the potential economic benefits of exploring Nagaland's natural resources. They warned of future obsolescence if local oil deposits remain untapped amid shifts toward new technologies.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio detailed past exploration efforts and ongoing legal and regulatory challenges. He expressed optimism for resuming exploration, proposing a tripartite MoU with the central government and Assam to advance these initiatives, potentially transforming Nagaland's financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)