Nagaland's Petroleum Potential: A Route to Economic Revival

The Nagaland Assembly discussed the urgent need for exploring and extracting petroleum and natural gas to boost the state's economy and create jobs. The deliberation emphasized tapping into local resources to reduce dependency on external sources and align with future energy policies, ultimately enhancing economic self-reliance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

MLA Jwenga Seb and other leaders pointed out the state's heavy dependency on external energy sources, stressing the potential economic benefits of exploring Nagaland's natural resources. They warned of future obsolescence if local oil deposits remain untapped amid shifts toward new technologies.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio detailed past exploration efforts and ongoing legal and regulatory challenges. He expressed optimism for resuming exploration, proposing a tripartite MoU with the central government and Assam to advance these initiatives, potentially transforming Nagaland's financial landscape.

