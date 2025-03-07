PM Modi Advocates for Policy Saturation to Ensure Food Security for All

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the critical need for saturation in government policies, a strategy intended to make sure every citizen benefits rather than a select few. He asserts that direct government engagement with the populace in delivering deserved benefits results in widespread citizen satisfaction.

At the launch of the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, Modi reaffirmed the central government's commitment to comprehensive food and nutrition security, especially for the underprivileged. He accused the opposition of attempting to mislead the public, describing them as "thugs" destined for failure against the satisfaction-driven strategy of the ruling government.

Modi detailed the government's outreach efforts, emphasizing how eliminating middlemen can guarantee that benefits reach intended recipients. Over 2.5 lakh vulnerable individuals in Surat, including the elderly and specially abled, are set to receive free rations and nutritious food under this initiative, positioning the city as a national model for similar efforts.

The Prime Minister reflected on past challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the Garib Kalyan Yojana's pivotal role in supporting the poor. He remarked on the central government's investment exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore to ensure food security, alongside state expansion efforts supporting this mission.

Other significant government programs include the PM Poshan Scheme, Saksham Anganwadi program, and PM Matru Vandana Yojana. These initiatives are designed to enhance nutrition and health for children, mothers, and underserved communities. Modi highlighted the international acknowledgment of India's public health initiatives like the Swachh Bharat and Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan, which have curbed diseases and improved health in rural areas.

Conclusively, Modi reiterated his dedication to guaranteeing food security and nutrition for all, laying a robust foundation for India's future. He emphasized that global recognition of India's efforts is testament to the smart, inclusive strategies driving public health and nutrition.

