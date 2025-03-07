Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar as Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav Clash
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar criticized RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav for appointing his wife as CM during the fodder scam. Tejashwi Yadav accused Kumar of being in an 'unconscious state,' suggesting that change is needed for progress. The political climate in Bihar remains tense.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a fierce critique against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi, highlighting that Lalu installed his wife as CM during his imprisonment for the 1997 fodder scam.
Kumar questioned the contribution of RJD's female MLAs, arguing that his government accomplished more for women—a point of contention in the Bihar Assembly.
Conversely, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, accused Kumar of being 'unconscious' and incapable. He claimed that change in government is essential for people's rights, highlighting the charged political atmosphere.
