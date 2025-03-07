Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar as Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav Clash

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a fierce critique against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi, highlighting that Lalu installed his wife as CM during his imprisonment for the 1997 fodder scam.

Kumar questioned the contribution of RJD's female MLAs, arguing that his government accomplished more for women—a point of contention in the Bihar Assembly.

Conversely, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, accused Kumar of being 'unconscious' and incapable. He claimed that change in government is essential for people's rights, highlighting the charged political atmosphere.

