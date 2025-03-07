Left Menu

Insights from Jerome Powell: U.S. Monetary Policy 2024

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discusses the future of U.S. monetary policy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business 2024 Monetary Policy Forum. The address delves into economic strategies and projections designed to stabilize the economy and ensure sustainable growth amidst ongoing challenges and changing global dynamics.

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered pivotal remarks on the future of the U.S. monetary policy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business 2024 Monetary Policy Forum.

In his address, Powell outlined key economic strategies and projections that aim to maintain stability and support sustainable economic growth.

His remarks underscore the importance of policy adjustments in response to ongoing economic challenges and changing global dynamics.

