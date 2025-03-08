Empowering Potential: Ms. Daisy Aadhav Arjuna's Revolution in Financial Inclusion

Ms. Daisy Aadhav Arjuna, hailed as India's most inspiring woman, is reshaping financial inclusion and empowerment for underprivileged women. Through her role at Arise Investments, she has broadened financial services, allowing micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses access to crucial resources to thrive.

Under her leadership, Arise Investments has grown its outreach to over 350,000 women with a loan portfolio surpassing ₹1,000 crore across Tamil Nadu. Through innovative financial products, she supports over 1,100 entrepreneurs, with a substantial focus on women-led businesses, ensuring personalized financial solutions cater to diverse borrower needs.

Additionally, Ms. Daisy's influence transcends finance. She plays a pivotal role in Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt. Ltd., and as a director at the Martin Group, she champions philanthropy via the Martin Charitable Trust, supporting education and infrastructure projects worth over ₹60 million. Her work has garnered numerous accolades, highlighting her dedication to responsible business practices and philanthropic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)