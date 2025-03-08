Left Menu

Shooting at Toronto pub wounds 12 people

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 08-03-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 11:34 IST
A shooting at a pub in east Toronto left 12 people wounded, police said.

A city spokesperson said victims suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical in the shooting Friday night near the Scarborough Town Centre mall.

A suspect remained at large and police said they did not have a description shortly after the shooting.

