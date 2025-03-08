Empowering India's Women: A Key to Economic Growth

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the urgent need for women to play a greater role in the workforce as India edges closer to becoming the world's third-largest economy. Her remarks came during a national consultation organized by the Women and Child Development Ministry in celebration of International Women's Day.

Murmu accentuated the necessity of equal opportunities for women in education and employment, pointing out that these are crucial for substantial economic growth. She emphasized the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' where self-reliant and empowered women are pivotal to national progress.

In the wake of challenges women face in balancing professional and familial roles, Murmu advocated for a cultural shift, fostering a society where women are equally respected and recognized for their contributions. She praised government initiatives aimed at women's empowerment and called for continued efforts towards gender parity.

