International Women's Day 2025: UN Agencies Unite to Empower Women and Girls in the Fight Against Hunger

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP) came together today to commemorate International Women's Day, reaffirming their commitment to the empowerment of women and girls as a crucial step in the fight against global hunger and food insecurity.

Under the theme "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," the three Rome-based UN agencies emphasized the urgent need to create meaningful opportunities that enable every woman and girl to thrive. The event also marked the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive global framework for advancing gender equality and women's rights.

Progress and Challenges: A Global Perspective

Since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration in 1995, significant strides have been made towards gender equality, including the introduction of legal reforms that protect women from violence and discrimination, increased representation in leadership and decision-making roles, greater financial inclusion, and improved access to education and healthcare.

However, despite these advancements, food insecurity continues to disproportionately affect women and girls. Current global trends indicate that gender disparities in nutrition and food access persist, and the world remains off track in meeting the 2030 global nutrition targets. Rural women, who make up a substantial part of the agricultural workforce, continue to face barriers in accessing land, credit, technology, and markets, limiting their ability to contribute fully to food production and economic growth.

Commitment to Women's Empowerment and Resilient Food Systems

The three UN agencies reiterated their commitment to promoting gender equality as a fundamental component of achieving food security, reducing poverty, and fostering resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

Beth Crawford, FAO Assistant Director-General and Chief Scientist ad interim, highlighted the economic necessity of closing the gender gap in agriculture: “Women play a critical role in agrifood systems, yet they face persistent barriers to accessing resources, technology, and opportunities. Closing these gaps is not just a matter of fairness but an economic imperative.”

Gérardine Mukeshimana, IFAD Vice-President, stressed the significance of investing in women for sustainable development: “Women’s economic empowerment is crucial for ensuring their own resilience, strengthening their communities, and promoting sustainable food systems. Investing in women is not just the right thing to do—it is essential for reducing poverty and improving food security.”

Valerie Guarnieri, WFP Assistant Executive Director, addressed the impact of crises on women and girls: “Women and girls are disproportionately affected by conflict and disasters. At WFP, we work to ensure they have access to nutritious food and build their resilience to future shocks. When we invest in women, we strengthen entire communities and accelerate progress in the fight against hunger.”

A Call for Collective Action

In the lead-up to International Women's Day, FAO, IFAD, and WFP reaffirmed their dedication to empowering women and girls globally. Their joint efforts aim to promote inclusive policies, provide access to essential resources, and drive transformative change in agrifood systems to build a sustainable future for all.

About the Rome-Based Agencies:

FAO leads global efforts to defeat hunger and improve food security through policy guidance, technical assistance, and agricultural development.

IFAD invests in rural communities, expanding market access, fostering economic inclusion, and supporting sustainable agricultural practices to eradicate poverty.

WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, providing emergency food assistance and supporting recovery efforts to build pathways toward peace and stability.

The empowerment of women and girls remains a cornerstone of the global fight against hunger. As the world commemorates International Women's Day 2025, FAO, IFAD, and WFP call for strengthened partnerships, increased investment, and bold action to ensure gender equality in food systems. By supporting women, we create stronger, more resilient communities and a world free from hunger.

This International Women’s Day, let’s stand together in advocating for rights, equality, and empowerment—for all women and girls, everywhere.