Empowerment Drive: Tamil Nadu's Women-Centric Initiatives Unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced several initiatives for women empowerment, including new hostels, electric autos, and financial schemes for Self Help Groups. In honor of Women's Day, he highlighted government efforts and introduced additional benefits for women involving transport, banking, and cooperative store discounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:00 IST
On International Women's Day, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at women empowerment, starting with the distribution of 100 pink and 50 electric autos to women beneficiaries. The event, held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, spotlighted the government's commitment to women's social welfare.

Stalin unveiled plans to construct several working women's hostels across key districts, including Kancheepuram and Erode, at a budget of Rs 72 crore, providing cutting-edge amenities like biometric entries and 24-hour security. He also launched a massive credit scheme benefiting thousands of women in Self Help Groups across the state.

Apart from presenting prestigious awards to women achievers, Stalin also emphasized the government's initiative like free transport for women to carry products, and special loan and discount schemes boosting women's economic involvement. A spirited message resonated through his address, urging respect for women in every sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

