Left Menu

Empowering Women: A Path to Progress in Puducherry

Puducherry's leaders stressed the significance of women's economic empowerment and protection, highlighting legislative measures for education and rights. Despite challenges, political empowerment is progressing with a 33% reservation bill in legislative bodies. Efforts like stamp duty rebates and government service opportunities foster economic growth and societal responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:22 IST
Empowering Women: A Path to Progress in Puducherry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy underscored the critical role of women's economic empowerment and protection during International Women's Day celebrations. The event highlighted the pressing need for societal responsibility toward safeguarding women's rights.

Emphasizing the foundation women lay for the nation's economic growth, the Lt Governor noted several legislative measures ensuring women's rights and education. However, challenges persist, necessitating political empowerment through a newly adopted bill granting a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Chief Minister Rangasamy spotlighted initiatives, including a 50% rebate on stamp duties for women, which aid in fostering economic independence. These efforts aim to provide equal opportunities, enabling women to progress and overcome challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025