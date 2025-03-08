Empowering Women: A Path to Progress in Puducherry
Puducherry's leaders stressed the significance of women's economic empowerment and protection, highlighting legislative measures for education and rights. Despite challenges, political empowerment is progressing with a 33% reservation bill in legislative bodies. Efforts like stamp duty rebates and government service opportunities foster economic growth and societal responsibility.
- Country:
- India
Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy underscored the critical role of women's economic empowerment and protection during International Women's Day celebrations. The event highlighted the pressing need for societal responsibility toward safeguarding women's rights.
Emphasizing the foundation women lay for the nation's economic growth, the Lt Governor noted several legislative measures ensuring women's rights and education. However, challenges persist, necessitating political empowerment through a newly adopted bill granting a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.
Chief Minister Rangasamy spotlighted initiatives, including a 50% rebate on stamp duties for women, which aid in fostering economic independence. These efforts aim to provide equal opportunities, enabling women to progress and overcome challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Women Achievers to Take Over Modi's Social Media for International Women's Day
Serb Legislation Escalates Bosnia's Constitutional Crisis
Govt Moves to Introduce Legislation for Four-Year Parliamentary Term
Romania's Drone Defense: New Legislation in Action