Empowering Women: A Path to Progress in Puducherry

Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy underscored the critical role of women's economic empowerment and protection during International Women's Day celebrations. The event highlighted the pressing need for societal responsibility toward safeguarding women's rights.

Emphasizing the foundation women lay for the nation's economic growth, the Lt Governor noted several legislative measures ensuring women's rights and education. However, challenges persist, necessitating political empowerment through a newly adopted bill granting a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Chief Minister Rangasamy spotlighted initiatives, including a 50% rebate on stamp duties for women, which aid in fostering economic independence. These efforts aim to provide equal opportunities, enabling women to progress and overcome challenges.

