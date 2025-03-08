Empowering Gujarat's Women: Lakhpati Didis Leading the Way

At the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India has entered a new era of women-led empowerment and development. Women, now termed 'Lakhpati Didis,' have become significant economic contributors to their families, with initiatives enhancing their skills and entrepreneurship.

The Namo Drone Didi Yojana is a standout, empowering rural women by training them as drone pilots. These women earn substantial incomes through drone-assisted farming, a testament to PM Modi's vision, which began during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister. He established a solid foundation for women's progress with dedicated welfare commissionerates.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, highlighted the approval of the 33% reservation bill in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, reflecting PM Modi's commitment to women's political representation. With schemes benefiting over a lakh women, the nation's advancement under 'Nari Shakti' aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047.'

