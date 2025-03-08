Empowering Gujarat's Women: Lakhpati Didis Leading the Way
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated women's empowerment under PM Modi's leadership, highlighting the role of 'Lakhpati Didis' in economic growth. Initiatives like Namo Drone Didi Yojana and the 33% reservation bill were lauded at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. PM Modi emphasized women's crucial role in national development.
At the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that India has entered a new era of women-led empowerment and development. Women, now termed 'Lakhpati Didis,' have become significant economic contributors to their families, with initiatives enhancing their skills and entrepreneurship.
The Namo Drone Didi Yojana is a standout, empowering rural women by training them as drone pilots. These women earn substantial incomes through drone-assisted farming, a testament to PM Modi's vision, which began during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister. He established a solid foundation for women's progress with dedicated welfare commissionerates.
Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, highlighted the approval of the 33% reservation bill in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, reflecting PM Modi's commitment to women's political representation. With schemes benefiting over a lakh women, the nation's advancement under 'Nari Shakti' aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047.'
