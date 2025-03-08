Empowering Women: India's Path to Progress
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale celebrated International Women's Day emphasizing women's empowerment and praised the Delhi government's Mahila Samridhi Yojana. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal honored President Murmu's remarks at Vigyan Bhawan, highlighting women's roles in society. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a budget allocation for the scheme's implementation.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale marked International Women's Day by highlighting the crucial role of women's empowerment in India's progress. He commended the Delhi government's approval of the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' which aims to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital.
Speaking to ANI, Athawale extended his congratulations to women nationwide. He underscored Prime Minister Modi's government's dedication to women's empowerment, noting the significant step taken by the Delhi administration in supporting local women financially under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal joined in applauding the day's celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, commending President Droupadi Murmu's address. Highlighting Murmu's emphasis on a mother's pivotal role in character building, Meghwal celebrated the event's success. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the state cabinet's recent approval of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and confirmed that registration will commence soon, backed by a substantial budget allocation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar govt has done lot for development of medical infrastructure in state: President Droupadi Murmu in Patna.
President Droupadi Murmu Explores Sardar Sarovar Dam and Jungle Safari Park
India-EU Strengthen Ties for Women's Empowerment and Child Welfare
President Murmu Advocates Women's Empowerment and Spiritual Harmony
Any justice system would be considered robust only if it is truly inclusive: President Droupadi Murmu at forensic sciences varsity.