Empowering Women: India's Path to Progress

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale marked International Women's Day by highlighting the crucial role of women's empowerment in India's progress. He commended the Delhi government's approval of the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' which aims to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale extended his congratulations to women nationwide. He underscored Prime Minister Modi's government's dedication to women's empowerment, noting the significant step taken by the Delhi administration in supporting local women financially under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal joined in applauding the day's celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, commending President Droupadi Murmu's address. Highlighting Murmu's emphasis on a mother's pivotal role in character building, Meghwal celebrated the event's success. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed the state cabinet's recent approval of the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and confirmed that registration will commence soon, backed by a substantial budget allocation.

