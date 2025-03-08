Empowering Conversations: PM Modi Interacts with Lakhpati Didis on Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant boardroom-style dialogue with Lakhpati Didis in Navsari, Gujarat on Saturday, reminiscent of his corporate CEO engagements. The event, marking International Women's Day, saw the company of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

Armed with a notepad, PM Modi attentively documented key takeaways from the discussions. Women participants credited their achievements and financial upliftment to Modi's leadership and policies. They expressed optimism about surpassing the three crore Lakhpati Didi target, with expectations of transitioning to the Crorepati Didi initiative.

Highlighting personal success stories, a Drone Pilot expressed gratitude to the PM for enabling her dreams, subsequently earning the nickname 'Drone Didi'. Modi encouraged Lakhpati Didis to embrace online platforms for business growth, hailing them as pioneers in leading Bharat's development. Acknowledging the PM's push for millet promotion, a participant discussed the nationwide popularity of Gujarat's Khakhra. The interaction underscored the integrated efforts across government and private sectors to boost women's livelihoods.

