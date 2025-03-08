Iran Resists U.S. Pressure: Khamenei's Stand Against Negotiations

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has firmly dismissed U.S. overtures for nuclear negotiations, insisting that Iran will not be bullied into compliance. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump admitted to sending a letter proposing talks aiming to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear weapons program.

Unyielding, Khamenei emphasized during a meeting with Iranian officials that negotiations spearheaded by the United States are merely a facade for imposing strategic demands on Iran. He cited past experiences, notably Trump's previous sanctions, as evidence of U.S. duplicity and intent to derail Iran through coercive diplomacy.

This diplomatic impasse persists amid escalating regional tensions, with Iran displaying new military capabilities despite calls for restraint. As international bodies watch closely, the prospects of reaching an effective resolution remain precarious, underscoring the broader geopolitical struggle for influence over the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)