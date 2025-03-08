Left Menu

Iran Resists U.S. Pressure: Khamenei's Stand Against Negotiations

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iran will not succumb to U.S. pressure to negotiate, after President Trump sent a letter to negotiate a nuclear deal. Khamenei insisted the U.S. wants to impose its expectations, while Iran will not accept demands concerning its defense capabilities and missile range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:24 IST
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has firmly dismissed U.S. overtures for nuclear negotiations, insisting that Iran will not be bullied into compliance. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump admitted to sending a letter proposing talks aiming to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear weapons program.

Unyielding, Khamenei emphasized during a meeting with Iranian officials that negotiations spearheaded by the United States are merely a facade for imposing strategic demands on Iran. He cited past experiences, notably Trump's previous sanctions, as evidence of U.S. duplicity and intent to derail Iran through coercive diplomacy.

This diplomatic impasse persists amid escalating regional tensions, with Iran displaying new military capabilities despite calls for restraint. As international bodies watch closely, the prospects of reaching an effective resolution remain precarious, underscoring the broader geopolitical struggle for influence over the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

