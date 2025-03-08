Left Menu

Global South Human Rights Leaders Unite in Executive Capacity Building Programme

The ITEC Executive Programme, a collaboration between NHRC India and the Ministry of External Affairs, concluded with the participation of 35 senior functionaries from Global South nations. The program aimed at enhancing human rights understanding through expert sessions and cultural exchanges, emphasizing global collaboration and the essence of humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:42 IST
NHRC, India's ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme on Human Rights (Photo/NHRC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme on Human Rights, hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alongside the Ministry of External Affairs, concluded with impactful participation from functionaries of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of the Global South. NHRC Chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian addressed the closing session with insights on global human rights cooperation.

Over six days, the programme drew 35 senior NHRIs officials from countries like Madagascar, Uganda, and Nigeria. They explored India's civic, political, economic, and cultural rights through sessions featuring with distinguished experts, including NHRC Chairperson, former Chief Election Commissioner Yugal Kishore Joshi, and NITI Aayog members. The initiative included interactive sharing of experiences, highlighting NHRC's commitment to fostering international partnerships.

Justice Ramasubramanian expressed gratitude, emphasizing the power of shared knowledge to further humanity's collective goals. He reiterated the importance of platforms like ITEC for cultural diversity exchange and human rights dialogue. Meanwhile, other NHRC members applauded participants for their commitment towards global human rights advocacy, underlining the vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', a philosophy of universal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

