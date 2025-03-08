Empowering Economies: PM Modi Applauds the Rise of 'Lakhpati Didis'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Women's Day by engaging with 'Lakhpati Didis' in Gujarat, acknowledging their contributions to society and the economy. Highlighting successful ventures and government support, Modi lauded women's roles in India's growth, urging them to venture into online business models for broader impact.
On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 'Lakhpati Didis' in Navsari, Gujarat, underscoring the significance of women's empowerment and societal contributions. Modi emphasized India's deep-rooted respect for women, encapsulated in the cultural mantra 'Matru Devo Bhava', asserting that every day honors women.
One participant shared her experience with Shivani Mahila Mandal, engaging in traditional beadwork and training over 400 women. She confirmed extensive marketing efforts across India. The success stories, including Parul Behen earning over 40,000 rupees, were commended by the Prime Minister as examples of economic transformation.
The Prime Minister outlined his vision to create five crore Lakhpati Didis, celebrating entrepreneurial triumphs like those producing mishri syrup. Highlighting the government's supportive role, he advocated for online business ventures while acknowledging women's pivotal roles in bolstering India's economy, showcasing resilience and adaptability in adopting new technologies.
