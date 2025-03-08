Left Menu

Empowering Economies: PM Modi Applauds the Rise of 'Lakhpati Didis'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Women's Day by engaging with 'Lakhpati Didis' in Gujarat, acknowledging their contributions to society and the economy. Highlighting successful ventures and government support, Modi lauded women's roles in India's growth, urging them to venture into online business models for broader impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:05 IST
Empowering Economies: PM Modi Applauds the Rise of 'Lakhpati Didis'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 'Lakhpati Didis' in Navsari, Gujarat, underscoring the significance of women's empowerment and societal contributions. Modi emphasized India's deep-rooted respect for women, encapsulated in the cultural mantra 'Matru Devo Bhava', asserting that every day honors women.

One participant shared her experience with Shivani Mahila Mandal, engaging in traditional beadwork and training over 400 women. She confirmed extensive marketing efforts across India. The success stories, including Parul Behen earning over 40,000 rupees, were commended by the Prime Minister as examples of economic transformation.

The Prime Minister outlined his vision to create five crore Lakhpati Didis, celebrating entrepreneurial triumphs like those producing mishri syrup. Highlighting the government's supportive role, he advocated for online business ventures while acknowledging women's pivotal roles in bolstering India's economy, showcasing resilience and adaptability in adopting new technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025